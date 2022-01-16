The 35th annual Manatee Festival closes early Sunday due to coastal flooding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 20,000 people attended the 35th annual Manatee Festival in Downtown Crystal River.

The two-day event is held every year on MLK weekend. Vendors packed the streets selling anything from wooden candles to delicious salted pretzels.

Families were able to enjoy boat tours as they searched the waters to find manatees.

Jade White the Citrus county chamber of commerce public relations coordinator spoke about her favorite things at the festival.

“My favorite part on a personal level is the food we have two food courts and I’m a foodie at heart and the food is absolutely phenomenal. Second to that is watching the kids smile as they go out on the boat tours, they get to go out the kayak tours and they get to see manatees for the first time.”

With the effects of coastal flooding, the festival closed early Sunday but officials said next year they’ll have some new attractions.

