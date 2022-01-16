A Civil War reenactment raises money for a new rehabilitation facility for wounded veterans

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Guns and cannons blasted during the reenactment at Otter Springs Park and Campground. The park is managed by a nonprofit organization called “For Vets,” their goal is to help wounded veterans.

They held a civil war reenactment this weekend to raise money for a new rehabilitation facility for vets and their families.

“Coming out to present this, the past is our blueprint to the future. to know where you’re going it helps to look where you’ve been. So to help bring this part to living breathing life is a big part of my motivation to being out here,” said actor Keith Kohl.

John Butler is a chaplain and said he started doing reenactments when he was younger and his goal is to help people.

“The men come to me with real-life situations in which I help them and minister them and give them assurance and comfort.”

For Gregory Newson, he travels around informing people on the history of black slaves that fought for the confederacy.

“It’s white reenactors that don’t know the relationships that they had with their black slaves. They are fascinated to learn these true connections that they had with the black community,” said Newson.

They plan to start building the Camp Valor Project sometime this year.

