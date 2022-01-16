Advertisement

Gainesville woman behind bars for stealing from more than a dozen cars

She is being charged with over nine counts of unarmed conveyance burglary among other charges.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after stealing from over a dozen cars during a crack binge.

According to Gainesville Police officials, 50-year-old Sandra Norman was arrested on Saturday after breaking into a van and a crack pipe was found in her pocket. 

Norman admitted to breaking into around fifteen to twenty vehicles over the past few days.  She stole up to five hundred dollars from one vehicle and credit cards from several others.



