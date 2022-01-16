Gator gymnastics team rallies in final rotation to edge Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The stage was unprecedented for the Florida and Alabama gymnastics programs on Sunday. The Gators’ comeback victory showed that the sport is certainly worthy of the exposure.

Gator seniors Nya Reed and Trinity Thomas each scored perfect 10′s on floor to lift Florida to a slim victory over Alabama, 197.000 to 196.925, treating a national TV audience on ABC and an enthusiastic O’Connell Center crowd to a thrilling meet between last year’s SEC regular season champion and the SEC postseason meet champion. It was the first time a collegiate regular season gymnastics meet was televised by a major network.

No. 2 Florida needed those late scores because it trailed by .350 entering the final rotation.

Fifth-year gymnast Megan Skaggs won the All-Around with a 39.525, led by a 9.900 on floor. Thomas actually recorded another perfect 10 in the meet, scoring one on vault as well to give her a career Gym Slam.

The Gators also performed well on beam, led by Sloane Blakely’s 9.925.

Florida remains undefeated and travels to Georgia next Friday.

