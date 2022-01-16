Inmate dies in the Columbia County Jail

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The death of an inmate at the Columbia County Jail is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials released this information around 5pm.

The identity of the inmate is not being released at this time because next of kin has not been notified.

Officials with CCSO believe the inmate’s cause of death is from a medical issue, and they say foul play is not suspected.

Sheriff Mark Hunter sends his condolences to the inmate’s family and said in a statement “We are deeply saddened by this because we always try to provide the best care we can to our inmates”

This is an active investigation.

