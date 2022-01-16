Advertisement

Inmate dies in the Columbia County Jail

Inmate dies in the Columbia County Jail
Inmate dies in the Columbia County Jail(WCJB)
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The death of an inmate at the Columbia County Jail is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials released this information around 5pm.

The identity of the inmate is not being released at this time because next of kin has not been notified.

Officials with CCSO believe the inmate’s cause of death is from a medical issue, and they say foul play is not suspected.

Sheriff Mark Hunter sends his condolences to the inmate’s family and said in a statement “We are deeply saddened by this because we always try to provide the best care we can to our inmates”

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting

Latest News

house fire
17 Gainesville Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a house fire in Gainesville
Foster parents are needed throughout NCFL
Foster parents are needed throughout NCFL
A fire damages the computer lab at the Sidney Lanier Center
A fire damages the computer lab at the Sidney Lanier Center
The Partnership For Strong Families is looking for people who want to be foster parents.
Foster parents are needed throughout NCFL