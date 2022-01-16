Advertisement

Ocala celebrates MLK with three events on Saturday

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County also celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with three events on Saturday. They started the morning off by remembering him with a prayer breakfast at the E.D. Croskey Center in Ocala.

A few hours later a wreath ceremony was held at the MLK Memorial. There were people that danced and sang before they laid a wreath to commemorate Dr. King.

The celebration wrapped up with a youth day at Howard Academy. children were able to have fun while learning about King. Ire Bethea the Chairman of the Marion County MLK Commission spoke about the life of Dr. King.

“He wasn’t perfect, but he thought about more than himself. He thought about the world. Dr. King wasn’t about the united states he was about people and that’s what we have to be about.”

On Sunday they’ll have a church service at 4 pm at Webb Field and then the annual MLK March will take place Monday morning.

