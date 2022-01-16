Old Williston Vocational School students reunite and raise funds at their annual MLK Scholarship Gala

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ministerial Faith Alliance in Williston held their annual scholarship gala with the theme being “Where Do We Go From Here.”

They recognized the 2021 recipient Trinity Peacock who is a former Williston High School graduate and a freshman at Vanderbilt University. Johnnie Jones the president of the organization said they are celebrating all the great people that have come from Williston.

“We are celebrating all of the good that has come out of Williston. Some of the people who are past scholarship recipients some of those who have left Williston graduating from Williston vocational school which was the historically black school or Williston high school and gone on to achieve all over the country in every field.”

The gala was held at the old Williston Vocational School, the former school closed after integration, and a lot of the faculty, staff, and students were here to reunite and celebrate.

“It’s really a full-circle moment for some of those who will be returning. it did serve for many years as the Williston Middle School which was combined with Williston Middle High School. For us to be back here on the campus in this facility is very historic tonight,” said Jones.

Funds raised during this year’s gala will go to the scholarship for the 2022 awardee who has yet to be named.

