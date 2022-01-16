Split result for Santa Fe College hoops vs. St. Petersburg

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe College women’s basketball team fell to 0-2 in Central Conference play with Saturday’s 71-61 loss to visiting St. Petersburg College. The Saints stand at 8-8 overall, while the Titans snap a six-game losing streak to reach 5-11.

In the men’s contest, the Saints avenged the loss by the women with a 55-53 win over the Titans. Hasan Abdul-Hakim sank a pair of tie-breaking free throws with three seconds left for the difference in the game. Abdul-Hakim led the Saints with 12 points.

Santa Fe, which has been earning votes in the NJCAA top 25, improves to 13-3 overall (1-1 Central Conference).

