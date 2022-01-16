Three people hospitalized after a wreck on I-75 Saturday evening

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three people are in the hospital after a crash on I-75 Saturday night.

Alachua County Fire Rescue officials report around 10:45 p.m multiple fire rescue crews responded to the wreck involving two vehicles near mile marker 380.

One vehicle flipped over, so extrication was needed to remove at least one of the patients.

All three were taken to UF Health Shands and we know two were taken as trauma alerts.

