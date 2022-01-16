Advertisement

Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as...
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of America’s greatest aviators has died at the age of 102.

Brigadier Gen. Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, passed away in his sleep Sunday morning.

McGee made history by completing 409 combat missions across three major conflicts: World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called him an “American hero” in a tweet mourning his loss Sunday.

The groundbreaking African American pilot’s lifetime of service was honored with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.

He was later enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2011.

McGee is survived by three children, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves...
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm
People shopping and eating at the 35th annual Manatee Festival.
The 35th annual Manatee Festival closes early Sunday due to coastal flooding
Otter Springs Park and Campground fundraiser for wounded veterans.
A Civil War reenactment raises money for a new rehabilitation facility for wounded veterans
Tens of millions of Americans along the East Coast are getting a winter blast.
Winter storm brings snow, sleet, ice, power outages
A person hugs the father of Ousmane Konteh, 2, in front of a hearse after the funeral service...
Bronx fire victims’ funeral draws huge outpouring of grief