Alachua County Fire Rescue welcomes new 24-hour rescue unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews called a new 24-hour rescue unit into service Monday.

The ambulance, stationed at Rescue 36 on Southwest 20th Ave will be staffed by a paramedic and EMT. Fire Chief Harold Theus said this new addition will not only help improve response times in Southwest Gainesville, but alleviate crews workload.

“It makes a huge difference for morale, workload and fatigue. We want to make sure they’re fresh for that next call,” Chief Theus said. “For the citizens nearby it means faster response times. That’s what’s important to them.”

Alachua County is planning on adding a 16th 24-hour rescue unit into service at Fort Clark later this year.

