Cold night shelters open as temperatures drop overnight

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Temperatures are expected to drop Monday night and North Central Florida organizations are opening cold night shelters.

In Ocala, the Salvation Army is opening its doors for people at its location on Northwest 1st Avenue.

In Gainesville, the city is opening shelters at both the Saint Francis House on South Main Street for families and children, as well as at Grace Marketplace on Northeast 28th Avenue for single adults.

In Lake City, Parkview Baptist Church’s shelter on Northwest Lake Jeffery Road is open Monday night.

