Jail escapee headed to Tampa area has been recaptured

Anthony Eugene Ward
Anthony Eugene Ward(Suwannee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATED at 1 p.m. with fugitive recaptured.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local police were on the lookout for a man who escaped from the Suwannee County Jail Monday that was believed to be headed to the tam Tampa area.

Anthony Eugene Ward, 48, was recaputed late this morning was last seen in an all-brown uniform with brown boots.

Anyone who sees Ward is asked to call 911.

