Jail escapee headed to Tampa area has been recaptured

UPDATED at 1 p.m. with fugitive recaptured.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local police were on the lookout for a man who escaped from the Suwannee County Jail Monday that was believed to be headed to the tam Tampa area.

Anthony Eugene Ward, 48, was recaputed late this morning was last seen in an all-brown uniform with brown boots.

Anyone who sees Ward is asked to call 911.

INMATE CAPTURED!!



Anthony Ward has been taken into custody. Thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/kQiLXQwiCG — TampaPD (@TampaPD) January 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.