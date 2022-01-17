NCFL housing market still both affordable and profitable

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market in North Central Florida is being called a “once in a lifetime opportunity”. That’s according to realtors with Ocala Realty World in Marion County.

According to 2021 data from Multiple Listing Services, the average sales price in Marion County was nearly $253,000 last year.

That’s up nearly $50,000 from 2020.

The average sales price in Alachua County was $346,000. That’s an increase of nearly $50,000 from 2020.

Elisha Lopez, a broker at Ocala Realty World says sales prices “make it a perfect recipe where you have sellers that have purchased in the previous years and they have a lot of equity, so they’re making money. And you have buyers that even though the sellers are selling at top value, the buyers are still able to purchase because properties are still affordable. So you have the happy seller and happy buyer.”

Lopez also expects property values to continue to rise this year and 2023, citing the lack of inventory.

