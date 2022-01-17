Advertisement

New programs to serve Alachua County children, families and child care providers

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attending summer camp for free, or at a reduced cost, is being made possible by the Children’s Trust of Alachua County.

As part of the summer programs initiative, more than 1,200 students got to participate in camps ranging form arts to sports last year. That’s according to Executive Director Colin Murphy, who said program is returning for a second time this summer.

While programing has not yet been announced, he expects to reach more students and families this year.

“What we know is kids can regress sometimes in the summer academically. While these camps aren’t designed necessarily to directly help with school work, it will help provide kids with enriching experiences and background knowledge so hopefully they will look forward to school once it starts,” Murphy said.

A new summer program benefiting teens is also in the works. Close to 200 hundred students will have employment opportunities through TeenWorks Alachua.

For more information on these programs and more CLICK HERE.

