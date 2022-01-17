Newberry residents march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Newberry are celebrating the legacy Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left behind.

From city hall to the MLK Center on NW 6th Ave. people from all across North Central Florida came together to celebrate the life of MLK Jr.

“Many were jailed and many were killed to give us the freedom and the right to be able to vote,” said Lewis King, a Newberry resident who attended the ceremony.

For half a mile residents of all ages held signs with MLK’s most famous quotes, and chanted to make their voices heard.

Dozens of children in the “My Time” mentorship program joined in on the march.

“It’s really important to me because I was raised in this neighborhood,” said Tammy Nattiel, President of the organization.

She said making children a part of this event shows them the importance of carrying on Dr. King’s legacy.

Nattiel said the mentorship program lets children perform in plays that teach them about historical figures.

“We allow them to do a speaking part some of the kids go in they speak about Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, just so many different African-American leaders and it makes my heart proud for them to do that,” she said.

Some residents said this MLK Day comes with new meaning as some lawmakers aim to pass John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

“There’s much, much, much more work that needs to be done,” said Lewis King. “Even with the John Lewis Voting Acts and things that’s happening in Congress now, we’re seeing black people still fighting the same battles now that they did in 1963 and up to this present time.”

King said he has hope for the future knowing adults are engaging children in conversations about civil rights leaders.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.