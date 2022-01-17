OPD looking for the suspect in a deadly shooting

Advertisement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting death Sunday evening.

According to department officials, around 6:30 Sunday evening officers responded to a man with multiple gunshot wounds near Northwest eighth street and Northwest 13th Avenue. 

Police identified the victim, as 30-year old Keith Boone, he died later at the hospital. 

They are searching for a black man wearing either a red or maroon t-shirt who may have fled the scene on a bicycle. 

