Opening weekend at the 35th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of people came out dressed up in their best costumes to the 35th Annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire.

The faire is now located on Archer road, after being held at the Alachua County fairgrounds for thirty years.

The new space allows for efficient parking and more space for booths and activities.

“Whenever you move a fair, you anticipate the crowds to be lower but we had the same crowds yesterday that we have had opening day. Everyone came in with excitement and enthusiasm” said coordinator, Sunshine Andrei.

Those attending can watch performances and reenactments from nine different stages of entertainment including a full contact joust.

The faire draws people in for the unique items available to purchase from more than one hundred vendors.

“I bought this great hat here today. There are a ton of shopping and things you could never get anywhere in town except right now” said Ashley Shelhon.

There is a long list of vendors selling medieval clothes and crafts, but to one candle maker it is more about the connection she builds with those who stop by.

“Its an incredible chance to talk about your craft. And that’s one of the joys. We are not just trying to make a sale, we are trying to make a relationship. There are many people that want to learn and have more information about a craft” said Mary Rodriguez.

Whether it is vegan dish’s, specialty drinks or giant turkey legs, the food at the fair is always a fan favorite.

“If you don’t come for anything else, the fair food is worth it” said Shelhon.

The Hoggetowne Medieval Faire will be running the next two weekends and tickets are available online or in person.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.