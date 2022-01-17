Residents march on MLK Day, advocate for voter rights

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a day where we remember and reflect.

“No matter what color we are, where we come from, we’re just God’s people loving each other and that’s something that Martin Luther King spoke about. It wasn’t about the color of our skin but because of our character,” Agena Hendrix of Immerse Church of Ocala said.

Also as part of Monday’s celebration, was getting information out to residents on their voting rights.

In March 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. led marches in Selma, Alabama to support voting rights for African Americans.

In 2022, family of the civil rights activist, marched for voting rights and encouraged others to follow.

“To get everyone educated on their rights. The voting laws that are being established as of right now in Florida and also nationally as well,” NAACP Youth Council Member, Francesca Mitchell said.

Last May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 90 into law -- enforcing stricter voter identification rules, and how residents cast their ballots.

“We want no voter fraud in Florida,” Gov. DeSantis said in Dec.

While some accuse this new legislation of being voter suppression, state senators in north central Florida are supporting the governor.

DeSantis addressed the bill at a press conference in Ocala last month.

“What we’re seeking to do in this next legislative session is increase penalties for ballot harvesting, increase penalties for people who’re using fraudulent identities to be able to go in and obtain a ballot,” DeSantis said during the press conference.

And while opinions on the governor’s efforts on new voting laws are split, education is the theme in Ocala.

“It’s important for black people to understand that they have the right to vote. For so long their rights were suppressed. If you’re over 18, you can register to vote. If you’re 16 to 17 you can pre-register to vote,” NAACP Executive Board Member, Antoinette Davis said.

Prioritizing voting rights, then and now.

