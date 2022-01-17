Advertisement

Russell Report: Steve Russell examines the faltering viewership numbers of the college football national championship

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Viewership for the national title game showed numbers that were up from the last game but still not nearly what they once were.

WRUF’s Steve Russell gives his thoughts on why this game had the second-lowest viewership total since the format was introduced in the 2014-15 season.

RELATED STORY: Russell Report: Steve Russell breaks down UF men’s basketball season so far

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

Cold night shelters open as temperatures drop overnight
Cold night shelters open as temperatures drop overnight
Steve Russell examines the viewership numbers of the college football national championship
Steve Russell examines the viewership numbers of the college football national championship
Gainesville resident
“We are still fighting”: Hundreds join annual MLK Jr march in Gainesville
Newberry residents march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Newberry residents march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.