UF women’s basketball team delivers another clutch performance, beats Alabama, 85-77

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCJB) -Although it’s only mid-January, the Gator women’s basketball team has already eclipsed last season’s victory total. Florida has yet another fourth quarter comeback to thank for it.

The Gators scored 58 points in the second half, and outscored Alabama 30-19 in the fourth quarter to claim an 85-77 road victory on Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Florida improves to 13-5 overall, and 3-2 in conference play. Those three consecutive league wins have all featured second half rallies.

Freshman Alberte Rimdal scored a career-high 17 points, including a back-breaking three-pointer near two minutes to play to put Florida up four. Jordyn Merritt had earlier given Florida a 73-72 lead on a three-point play with 3:31 remaining.

The comeback must have been especially rewarding considering leading scorer Kiki Smith got banged up on a collision with 6:37 to go and did not return. Smith scored 8 points, but Florida’s bench outscored Alabama reserves, 27-10.

Florida returns to action Thursday when it travels to Kentucky.

