The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City offices in Gainesville are closed for Martin Luther King Day on Monday, but people will be at Bo Diddley Plaza to honor the civil rights leader.

The late Judge Stephen Mickle will be enshrined as the 2021 MLKI Jr. Commission of Florida’s Hall of Fame recipient at 11 a.m. Monday.

Outside of City Hall is where the march starts heading down to Citizen’s Field.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Lake City council members have a number of meetings this week starting with a city manager candidate meet and greet on Tuesday afternoon.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall on Tuesday, the public is welcome to meet city manager candidate Thomas Thomas.

Then at 6:00 p.m., council members have a regular meeting.

A special meeting at 10:30 Wednesday morning brings council members to interview Thomas for the second time.

Gainesville city commissioners meet Thursday morning to address the auditor general’s report and traffic road safety.

A presentation from the city’s department of transportation compares the amount of pedestrian and bicyclist deaths in Gainesville to other Florida cities.

Ocala shows one of the highest amounts when compared to Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando.

The auditor general will discuss the auditing issues found with GRU and the Reichert House during the meeting as well.

