Advertisement

Abortion clinics challenging Texas law dealt new setback

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has...
Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court dealt opponents of Texas’ strict abortion law another defeat Monday by steering the case to the state’s Republican-majority Supreme Court, raising concerns that the near-total ban on abortions will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

The Texas law that bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant — has been in effect since September. In December, the U.S. Supreme Court kept the law in place and allowed only a narrow challenge against the restrictions to proceed.

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days. Instead, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision routed the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by nine Republican justices.

There is no timetable for when the state supreme court might take up the case.

The U.S. Supreme Court signaled last month in a separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse
MLK Day in Ocala
Residents march on MLK Day, advocate for voter rights
MLK Day in Ocala
Residents march on MLK Day, advocate for voter rights
Cold night shelters open as temperatures drop overnight
Cold night shelters open as temperatures drop overnight