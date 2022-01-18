Alachua County Forever purchases more than 4,000 acres in largest acquisition to date

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Forever closed on the largest land acquisition in the program’s history.

More than 4,000 acres on the eastern edge of the county are being purchased from the Weyerhaeuser company for nearly $10.6 million.

Together with land from the Saint John’s River Water Management District, more than 10,000 acres are protected.

