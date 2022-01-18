Advertisement

The Betty Effect: NCFL animal rescue organizations participate in Betty White Challenge

By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On what would be have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, all over the country people donated to their favorite animal shelters and rescues.

It’s being dubbed the ‘Betty White Challenge’.

The golden girl was a known animal advocate. She would have celebrated her centennial yesterday.

The Betty White Challenge was created as a way to encourage people to donate to a local animal rescue organization.

“When we first got him, he could not stand or walk at all,” President of ‘Because of You Rescue’, Monika Turner said about five-month-old german short hair pointer puppy Newton.

An injury to his spinal cord made it difficult for his previous owners to care for him and he was surrendered.

“He is a wonderful little boy. He’s smart, he’s very playful. He gets along with all of the other animals at our rescue. He’s a really sweet dog,” Turner said.

The rescue received $685 dollars from the online trend, which will be used to help animals in need like Newton.

100 percent of donations the rescue receives go to medical care.

“This puppy was actually brought in to another vet clinic to be euthanized because they didn’t want to or couldn’t invest in his care and so yes, those donations save a life. They truly save a life,” she said.

Sheltering hands is a non-profit supporting the felines of Marion County.

“We can not survive if we don’t have donations, whether it be monetary, volunteer hours or goods and services helping us,” Sheltering Hands Dir. of Outreach Operations, Robert Vass said.

He said they received a little more than $3,000 dollars during the Betty White Challenge.

Most of that money will be used for spay and neuter efforts.

“This passed year we spayed and neutered personally at this location three to four thousand cats. When you combine that with other organizations you’re talking 20,30 thousand cats and it’s still not enough,” he said.

They expect to spay and neuter hundreds more thanks to this donation.

TV20 also reached out to Forest Animal Rescue in Silver Springs — a non-profit wild animal sanctuary situated on 80 acres of property.

Vice President Lisa Stoner wrote via email, “We participated in the Betty White Challenge, posting links on social media, and raised $325.00 online plus several commitments from donors who are mailing their gifts. This is a great benefit to the animals, helping us to continue our high standards of care for the rest of their lives - never to be exploited or mistreated again.”

Marion County Animal Services also participated in the Betty White Challenge.

According to a press release, “the county shelter has seen 83 adoptions with over $2,000 in donations toward the cause.”

Our adoption price is currently "pay what you like" and the money raised will be used towards shelter and quality of...

Posted by Marion County Animal Services on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

