Bill to make national anthem required at state-funded sporting events in Florida clears first committee

Florida lawmakers open their annual session with the presentment of the colors and the signing...
Florida lawmakers open their annual session with the presentment of the colors and the signing of the national anthem.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Florida lawmakers open their annual session with the presentment of the colors and the signing of the national anthem. Now some want to guarantee that every sports team in the state that gets state or local money performs the Star-Spangled Banner before every game or faces the loss of government funding.

Sen. Joe Gruters believes the song is a symbol of freedom.

“It’s all about making sure that with everything that’s happening in our country that people who enjoy and love freedom, Florida is the freest state in the world and our governor is leading the way. It’s to make sure we have the love for America and the playing of our Star-Spangled Banner at all the professional events where taxpayers are footing the bill,” Gruters told us after the bill passed.

The bill cleared its first committee seven to one.

Since 1987, more than $370M state sales taxes have gone to sports teams in the state. Under law, teams who qualify get $2M a year for 30 years.

