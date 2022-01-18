BREAKING: Semi-truck fire blocks traffic on I75 in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Southbound traffic was blocked on I75 near mile marker 382 after a semi-truck caught fire.

A truck carrying wooden U-Haul storage units caught fire near the Williston Rd. exit according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s office. Fire rescue crews responded to put out the fire.

Traffic was diverted off the interstate at the exit. No injuries are reported.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.