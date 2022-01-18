Advertisement

Cold weather’s impacts on vehicles in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The frigid temperatures are not just a shock to our system, but our vehicles as well.

Body shops in North Central Florida say cold snaps like this one result in different calls, ranging from dead car batteries to low tire pressure.

Jorge Rivas, a service technician at Computa Tune Complete Auto Repair, says its important to take care of your vehicle’s engine cooling system by “having coolant in there. Just having straight water in your system certainly is not good, you know, when you’re in extreme cold weather cause it will freeze up just like anything else. So definitely wanna keep an eye on pH levels in your coolant.”

Rivas suggests turning your car on 10 to 15 minutes before you get on the roads so the oil in your car is less thick and will run more efficiently.

