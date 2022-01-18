Fire rescue crews in Gainesville put out a fire at an apartment complex in less than ten minutes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Gainesville, fire rescue crews stopped an apartment fire from spreading to nearby units Monday afternoon.

Crews say a unit in Wynwood Apartment on Southwest 2nd Avenue caught fire around 3:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: BREAKING: Semi-truck fire blocks traffic on I75 in Gainesville

When they arrived, smoke was pouring from the kitchen.

Crews put out the blaze in less than ten minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.