Former Alachua County School Board Member Diyonne McGraw’s final hearing date is set

A date is set for former Alachua County School Board Member Diyonne McGraw’s final hearing in her case against the governor.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, a date is set for former Alachua County School Board Member Diyonne McGraw’s final hearing in her case against the governor.

The digital hearing is scheduled for February 23rd at 10 a.m.

Last summer, the Governor removed McGraw from her seat after it was revealed she lived outside her district.

McGraw claims she is not at fault for the mistake and the Governor does not have the authority to remove her without a trial.

