Advertisement

Former Gator Lavender Briggs to transfer to Maryland

In 2020-21 as a sophomore, Briggs averaged 19.5 points per game
UF's leading scorer to be a Terp
UF's leading scorer to be a Terp(Lavender Briggs Twitter Account)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In a span of just over two weeks, Lavender Briggs has gone from playing for the Gator women’s basketball team, to announcing that she would be sidelined for the season with an injury, to finding a new school where she will play out the remainder of her eligibility. Briggs tweeted on Monday her intention to transfer to Maryland.

Briggs was leading the Gators in scoring at 12.5 points per game when UF confirmed that she would miss the rest of the season with a stress reaction in her shin. In 2020-21 as a sophomore, Briggs averaged 19.5 points per game and was voted Second Team All-SEC.

Briggs joins an excellent Maryland program that has averaged 27 wins per season under head coach Brenda Frese, including an NCAA title in 2006 and another Final Four appearance in 2015. The Terrapins are 12-5 this season and ranked No. 12 in the AP poll.

Florida has won three straight SEC games for the first time in six years and visits Kentucky on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

Steve Russell examines the viewership numbers of the college football national championship
Russell Report: Steve Russell examines the faltering viewership numbers of the college football national championship
Steve Russell examines the viewership numbers of the college football national championship
Steve Russell examines the viewership numbers of the college football national championship
Florida vs Alabama, Sunday
UF women’s basketball team delivers another clutch performance, beats Alabama, 85-77
O'Connell Center, Sunday
Gator gymnastics team rallies in final rotation to edge Alabama