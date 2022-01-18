Former Gator Lavender Briggs to transfer to Maryland

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In a span of just over two weeks, Lavender Briggs has gone from playing for the Gator women’s basketball team, to announcing that she would be sidelined for the season with an injury, to finding a new school where she will play out the remainder of her eligibility. Briggs tweeted on Monday her intention to transfer to Maryland.

Briggs was leading the Gators in scoring at 12.5 points per game when UF confirmed that she would miss the rest of the season with a stress reaction in her shin. In 2020-21 as a sophomore, Briggs averaged 19.5 points per game and was voted Second Team All-SEC.

Briggs joins an excellent Maryland program that has averaged 27 wins per season under head coach Brenda Frese, including an NCAA title in 2006 and another Final Four appearance in 2015. The Terrapins are 12-5 this season and ranked No. 12 in the AP poll.

Florida has won three straight SEC games for the first time in six years and visits Kentucky on Thursday.

