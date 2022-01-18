Gator baseball team No. 9 in DI baseball preseason poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You see a lot of preseason lists and polls regarding college baseball, but the one college programs recognize in regards to their own team’s progress is run by D1Baseball.

In that publication’s preseason rankings, the Gators are No. 9 entering the 2022 season opener on Feb. 18 versus Liberty.

Florida returns six of nine positional starters, including outfielder Jud Fabian and first baseman Kris Armstrong. Lefthanded starting pitcher Hunter Barco will be expected to lead the pitching staff. Barco and Fabian are preseason All-Americans, while Fabian’s brother Deric headlines a much-hyped freshman class.

As always, the SEC will be a grind. Six conference teams are ranked in the preseason top 10 and eight Florida opponents are in the top 25. Texas is the preseason No. 1 squad.

