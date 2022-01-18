Advertisement

Gator baseball team No. 9 in DI baseball preseason poll

Six SEC teams are ranked in the preseason top 10
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You see a lot of preseason lists and polls regarding college baseball, but the one college programs recognize in regards to their own team’s progress is run by D1Baseball.

In that publication’s preseason rankings, the Gators are No. 9 entering the 2022 season opener on Feb. 18 versus Liberty.

Florida returns six of nine positional starters, including outfielder Jud Fabian and first baseman Kris Armstrong. Lefthanded starting pitcher Hunter Barco will be expected to lead the pitching staff. Barco and Fabian are preseason All-Americans, while Fabian’s brother Deric headlines a much-hyped freshman class.

As always, the SEC will be a grind. Six conference teams are ranked in the preseason top 10 and eight Florida opponents are in the top 25. Texas is the preseason No. 1 squad.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

Gators ninth in preseason poll
The "Beyond the Arc" campaign donates $25 to the Education Foundation of Alachua County for...
UF basketball program is partnering with Florida Credit Union to help local students
Florida football coach Billy Napier speaks to the crowd during halftime of an NCAA college...
Napier, Gators hire Inside Linebackers Coach
Hawthorne H.S., Monday
H.S. Hoops: Santa Fe edges Hawthorne, 59-58 in MLK Jr. Showcase