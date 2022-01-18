H.S. Hoops: Santa Fe edges Hawthorne, 59-58 in MLK Jr. Showcase

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -Santa Fe’s Jamiel Watson hit one of two free throws in the final seconds to break a tie and give the Raiders a 59-58 win over host Hawthorne in an exciting conclusion to a full day of basketball at the Martin Luther King Jr. Showcase. The Raiders improve to 9-6 overall, dropping Hawthorne to 5-3.

In other games at the Showcase, P.K. Yonge led Bell by 19 points at halftime and cruised to a 72-41 win over the Bulldogs. The Blue Wave move to 11-6 and the Bulldogs fall to 11-7.

Three boys games and three girls games highlighted the day’s action in Hawthorne. In the other boys game, Eastside fell to Eustis, 42-39.

In girls action, Eustis defeated GHS 65-55, Buchholz fell to St. Johns Country Day 52-39, and The Rock defeated Hawthorne, 71-47.

