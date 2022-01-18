The identity of the inmate that died in the Columbia County Jail is now known

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We’ve learned the identity of the inmate who died at the Columbia County Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Joshua Bell-Farmer died after a medical issue.

Foul play is not suspected.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.

