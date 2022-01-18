Advertisement

A Marion County man was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 60 days of house arrest for his actions on Capitol grounds

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:09 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Kenneth Kelly of Marion County was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 60 days of house arrest.

He plead guilty last September to the misdemeanor charge of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He had three other charges against him dropped.

Kelly was arrested after a family member told authorities he broke into the Capitol building, and phone records confirmed he was there.

