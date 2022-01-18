Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies warn of scammer impersonating a detective on the phone

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are warning about a scam.

Deputies say residents have been receiving calls from somebody claiming to be “Detective McGavin with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.”

The scammers will claim to have a warrant for your arrest and demand payment in Green Dot cards.

