Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies warn of scammer impersonating a detective on the phone
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are warning about a scam.
Deputies say residents have been receiving calls from somebody claiming to be “Detective McGavin with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.”
The scammers will claim to have a warrant for your arrest and demand payment in Green Dot cards.
