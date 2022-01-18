Mystery Movie Series: Hippodrome Cinema surprises moviegoers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you have trouble picking out a movie to watch the Hippodrome is making it easier for you. It’s all part of the new Mystery Movie Series coming to the theater starting this Friday.

The only way moviegoers know what they’ll be watching before the actual film starts is by guessing based off of clues posted on their social media.

Friday’s film is a horror/ thriller and starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information on tickets CLICK HERE.

