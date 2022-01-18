Advertisement

Mystery Movie Series: Hippodrome Cinema surprises moviegoers

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you have trouble picking out a movie to watch the Hippodrome is making it easier for you. It’s all part of the new Mystery Movie Series coming to the theater starting this Friday.

The only way moviegoers know what they’ll be watching before the actual film starts is by guessing based off of clues posted on their social media.

Friday’s film is a horror/ thriller and starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information on tickets CLICK HERE.

