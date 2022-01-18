Napier, Gators hire Inside Linebackers Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -New Florida head football coach Billy Napier continues to fill out his coaching staff, hiring Jay Bateman as Inside Linebackers Coach. Bateman comes to UF from North Carolina, where he held the position of Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach from 2019-2021.

During Bateman’s tenure, the Tar Heels put up their best defensive numbers in 2020. UNC tied for fifth in the nation with 36 sacks and ranked in the top 35 in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense among teams that played at least 10 games that season.

One player Bateman will no doubt look forward to coaching is inside linebacker Ventrell Miller, who committed to return in 2022 after missing most of this past season with a biceps injury. In 2020, Miller led the Gators in tackles with 88, and had 3.5 sacks.

