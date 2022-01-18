New bill seeks to regulate and decriminalize Kratom plant in Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Kratom is legal but unregulated in Florida. It is a big seller at the Natural Life chain of stores.

Gabe Suarez is the owner.

“And every day, we get testimonials from people how this plant has changed their life for the better. And we hear it multiple times a day, every day,” says Suarez.

Suarez tells us he requires what he sells to have been tested by a third party to ensure it’s pure and safe. “You name it, we’re searching for it.”

But there’s no requirement to do that in law, yet.

Mac Haddow is the Senior Fellow at the American Kratom Association.

“It is used as a popular product in the United States today by eleven to fifteen million people,” Haddow told lawmakers.

Kratom has gotten a bad rap in the past. Sarasota County banned it in 2014 after reports it could be dangerous. Haddow says nothing is further from the truth.

“It is perfectly safe. It is not dangerously addictive. Unless it’s been adulterated with very dangerous substances including fentanyl, morphine and heroin.”

And because of that, the American Kratom Association supports regulation and testing.

“About a third of the Kratom population used it like a cup of coffee in the morning for an energy boost and increased focus. Another third use it to reduce anxiety, and then the final third are people that are finding that it can help you wean off very dangerous opioids,” says Haddow.

Sarasota is the only county that has banned Kratom. This legislation would undo that ban.

Under the legislation, distributors would be required to test and certify the supplement before shipping it to retailers says sponsor Senator Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota).

“I think people should have access and have the availability. You just want to eliminate the bad actor and those people who are turning the product into something that it is not.”

The legislation cleared its first committee unanimously.

