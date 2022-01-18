North Central Florida gas prices have gone up from last week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gas prices in Florida are averaging about $3.22 per gallon, up about $0.03 from last week.

That’s according to AAA.

Gas prices are expected to keep rising, after the price of crude oil shot up 6% last week.

According to AAA, oil producers are struggling to meet production goals.

Dixie County has the highest prices with an average of $3.29.

Columbia County has the cheapest, averaging $3.14.

Alachua County was in the middle at $3.24.

