Omicron COVID-19 Surge continues: UF Health Shands officials say plateau not here yet

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise at UF Health Shands, but week to week that sudden surge is slowing.

During hospital staff’s weekly COVID-19 press conference Chief Executive Officer Ed Jimenez reported case numbers for this week:

179 positive COVID-19 patients

58 in the ICU

10 children positive cases

3 children in the ICU

25 people in the hospital due to complications but not COVID-19 positive anymore

RELATED STORY: UF Health leaders report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations; expect plateau in case numbers soon

Compared to results from last week, cases in adults are up by 36. Cases in children are down by 4.

Jimenez shared that around 75% came to the hospital with symptoms or complications from the virus and 70% of those positive cases are in the unvaccinated. While case numbers and positivity rates are high, Jimenez tells the public to stay away from local emergency rooms looking for a test.

“I can safely assure you that the number of people showing up in all of the ERs in the areas for a COVID test is really high and that’s not a good thing for people who need ER care. So, if somebody has symptoms they should go to a testing site and if they don’t have symptoms they shouldn’t go to a testing site,” said Jimenez.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.