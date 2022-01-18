Advertisement

Omicron COVID-19 Surge continues: UF Health Shands officials say plateau not here yet

By Camron Lunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise at UF Health Shands, but week to week that sudden surge is slowing.

During hospital staff’s weekly COVID-19 press conference Chief Executive Officer Ed Jimenez reported case numbers for this week:

  • 179 positive COVID-19 patients
  • 58 in the ICU
  • 10 children positive cases
  • 3 children in the ICU
  • 25 people in the hospital due to complications but not COVID-19 positive anymore

Compared to results from last week, cases in adults are up by 36. Cases in children are down by 4.

Jimenez shared that around 75% came to the hospital with symptoms or complications from the virus and 70% of those positive cases are in the unvaccinated. While case numbers and positivity rates are high, Jimenez tells the public to stay away from local emergency rooms looking for a test.

“I can safely assure you that the number of people showing up in all of the ERs in the areas for a COVID test is really high and that’s not a good thing for people who need ER care. So, if somebody has symptoms they should go to a testing site and if they don’t have symptoms they shouldn’t go to a testing site,” said Jimenez.

