OPD officer hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala police officer was trauma-alerted to the hospital after a crash.

According to the police department, the officer was involved in a wreck with two other vehicles.

It happened on W Silver Springs Blvd. and SW 23rd Ave.

They say the officer is expected to be fine and no one was seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

