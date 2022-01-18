OPD officer hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala police officer was trauma-alerted to the hospital after a crash.

According to the police department, the officer was involved in a wreck with two other vehicles.

It happened on W Silver Springs Blvd. and SW 23rd Ave.

They say the officer is expected to be fine and no one was seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

