Pedestrian hit, severely injured while crossing Archer Road outside Malcolm Randall VA Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is hospitalized after she was hit while crossing Archer Road.

According to Gainesville police, a woman was crossing near the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center when she was hit by a car going west.

Officers say she has extensive injuries and was taken to UF Health Shands.

The crash is being investigated, and no charges are filed against the driver at this time.

