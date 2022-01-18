Advertisement

Truist cuts down overdraft fees, joining other big banks

Truist is joining a growing number of banks that have eliminated overdraft fees entirely or...
Truist is joining a growing number of banks that have eliminated overdraft fees entirely or have created new products to keep customers from racking up too many one-time fees.(Peggy_Marco/Pixabay via Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Truist Bank said Tuesday it is reducing its overdraft fees, becoming the latest big bank to announce an overhaul of overdraft policies that often impact the most vulnerable customers.

The bank plans to roll out a new checking account this summer that will have a $100 buffer for customers who spend more than they have in their accounts. It will also create a line of credit for those who need to go further into negative territory. There will no individual overdraft fees charged on the account.

The bank based in Charlotte, North Carolina, also plans to create a second bank-account product aimed primarily at unbanked or low-income individuals that will not allow customers to overdraw their accounts.

The bank is also getting rid of non-sufficient fund fees — more commonly known as bounced check fees — as well as savings transfer fees, which are charged when a bank moves funds from a long-term savings account to a customer’s checking account to cover a potentially negative balance.

Truist expects the changes will result in customers paying $300 million less in fees annually by 2024.

“We realized there was a population that we were not serving well,” said Brant Standridge, Truist Financial Corp.’s chief retail community banking officer, in an interview. “We believe these changes achieve what our clients have been asking for.”

Truist, the sixth largest bank in the country and a dominant banking force in the South, is joining a growing number of banks that have eliminated overdraft fees entirely or have created new products to keep customers from racking up too many one-time fees.

They include Bank of America, which cut its overdraft fees to $10 from $35 last week, and Wells Fargo, which announced plans to allow customers to access direct deposits early to avoid overdraft fees, among other changes. Capital One cut overdraft fees to zero in December, and Ally Bank eliminated overdraft early last year.

For years, the banking industry relied heavily on overdraft fees to increase profits. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that the industry charged $15.5 billion in overdraft fees in 2019, of which three banks — JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America — made up 44% of that revenue. Those banks have since announced changes in their fee policies.

Truist executives said the changes were in the works for some time and were not impacted by the announcements by rivals at Wells Fargo and BofA. Industry analysts have said they expect more banks to announce fee reductions this year due to the competitive clout the large banks have in the industry.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown...
‘None of it was safe’: Lake City woman taken to hospital after trampled during downtown Gainesville shooting
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013 the during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest...
Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112
FILE - Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
Actor-comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatment
Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warmups before the College Football Playoff championship...
Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights
Shaylynn Curtis, 28, was charged with abuse of a corpse.
Kentucky mother charged with murder after baby dies from meth