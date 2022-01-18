Advertisement

UF basketball program is partnering with Florida Credit Union to help local students

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The women’s and men’s basketball teams at the University of Florida are teaming up with Florida Credit Union to raise money for a good cause.

The “Beyond the Arc” campaign donates $25 to the Education Foundation of Alachua County for every 3-pointer made by players on both teams. More than $5,500 has been raised so far. Officials said their goal is to raise $10,000.

Jordan Miles, the Volunteer and Marketing Administration said having strong partnerships within the community allows them to help more kids.

“We really aim to support teachers and students across the table. We want to have partnerships with local organizations, the teachers, and the schools. Nobody can do it alone. We want to be here to be that support system whether it be to provide physical resources like an ACT or SAT prep books or maybe just funding to get additional supplies in classrooms,” said Miles.

Money raised will be used to pay for mentorship programs, grants, and senior scholarships.

