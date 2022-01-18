UF Health researchers are getting funding for an HIV treatment study

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers at UF Health are getting 6.6 million dollars to study HIV treatments. The funding comes from the National Institute on alcohol abuse and alcoholism.

Researchers will study treatments designed to boost awareness for those dealing with the virus.

The study is being done in partnership with scientists at the University of Miami, FSU, and the University of Louisville.

Much of the clinical research will take place at the University of Miami.

Alcohol abuse is common among people with HIV.

