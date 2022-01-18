UF Hillel combat anti-semitism pledge gathers hundreds following Texas synagogue incident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With a signature on the ‘Spread Cream Cheese, Not Hate” pledge, people on campus at the University of Florida got a free bagel courtesy of UF Hillel. 1,000 bagels, plain, everything and raisin, brought hundreds to sign the group’s pledge against anti-semitism.

“It’s not just about fighting hate just with Hillel in the Jewish community. It’s about fighting hate throughout all communities,” said UF student, Sadie Kopelman. “We are all in this together. We are all people. We all deserve love and kindness and care and that’s what that’s all about today plus a free bagel.”

The plan is to get 2,200 signatures from people on and off campus. One UF student is using her personal connection to inspire peers to sign on.

“Everybody knows about my small Colleyville, Texas so,” said Sarah Daly who is turning a negative to a positive by volunteering for UF Hillel’s National Bagel day. Daly’s personal ties to the hostage situation in Texas are how she’s inspiring peers to sign the group’s pledge to combat anti-semitism.

“I actually am a member of congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas,” added Daly. “So as you can imagine, it has been a very emotional, a very challenging 48 hours with so many emotions and being so far from home. From my synagogue, from my family but with that, Hillel has given me all the support and more that I could possibly ask for.”

All students have to do is scan a QR code to sign the anti-semitism pledge and get a free bagel. Students with UF Hillel also worked to get signatures from UF administrators as well.

“I have never tried an everything, yeah I’ve never tried an everything bagel,” said UF student, Ifeoma Iheanyi-Okeahialam. She said she signed onto the pledge for more than just the free bagel but to also stand in solidarity.

“Even if you’re not Jewish, I’m not Jewish I identify with Christianity. It’s still to help another religious community,” said Iheanyi-Okeahialam. “They’re not bashing any other community, they’re just trying to bring awareness to themselves and they’re just getting pledges. It’s not like you need to sign up for anything to get the bagel. So I think it’s a really good opportunity to just help others out.”

