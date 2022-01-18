Advertisement

UF-IFAS collects 45,000 lbs of peanut butter for food banks

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 45,000 pounds of peanut butter are going out to area food banks.

This is after UF-IFAS held its peanut butter challenge.

That’s enough to make about 700,000 peanut butter sandwiches.

Levy County residents contributed the most, giving more than 7,000 pounds of peanut butter.

The annual collection started in 2012 in the panhandle and went statewide in 2020.

