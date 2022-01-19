ACPS superintendent shows her support for possible arts center in East Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new arts center in East Gainesville has been in the talks with the city commission, and now more local leaders are getting on board.

Gainesville City Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker brought up the idea in a city meeting last week, as a way to help reduce gun violence in the community.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville commissioners approve funds for arts programs as a way to reduce gun violence in community

“I’ve had the opportunity to talk with several students in the girl scouts and boy scouts, other organizations, individuals in churches, and in the grocery store,” said Duncan-Walker.

Through those conversations, she said many told her they have no place to go and nothing to do.

“I believe that a cultural arts center in the heart of District 1 East Gainesville will provide that something to do,” said Duncan-Walker.

Now, Superintendent Carlee Simon is showing her support for the arts center.

“We see this as a very interesting help where we can have all sorts of resources,” said Simon.

City and school board leaders said research shows arts programs help with juvenile arrest rates.

A student who benefited from a non-profit after care program said she’s excited to see the impact this will make.

“It’s just something that could really just throw away those negative thoughts that could really just help to improve that person’s mindset,” said Audrianna Mosley who’s involved with Aces in Motion.

Simon said this center would be a collaboration effort between the school district, the city, and non-profits.

“It’s not the only thing that’ll help with curb the violence, but it’s certainly one thing we should try so we look forward to seeing how we can be involved and help in the future,” said Colin Murphy, Executive Director of Children’s Trust of Alachua County.

This comes days after the city commission approved a plan to use 2% of their American Rescue Plan dollars on this initiative.

At the meeting school board members also took the next step in finalizing their decision to not require students to wear masks in accordance with state law.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.