After more than a decade, Florida Gateway College is bringing back women’s softball

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is bringing back women’s softball after more than a decade.

The program was discontinued in 2008, and operations will start back this fall in preparation for the 2023 spring season.

Games will be held at the Southside Sports Complex in Lake City.

The college is searching for a head coach.

Softball joins other sports programs at the college including basketball, cross country, E-sports, and bass fishing.

